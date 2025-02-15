Author Ashley St. Clair on February 15 took to social media and claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago. There has been no confirmation from Musk so far, but if the claim is accurate, the child would be the 13th child of Tesla’s CEO and the head of DOGE.

Taking to X, Ashley St. Clair wrote, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world."

“Elon Musk is the father,” she then claimed in her post.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” the author added.

Her post has gained over 4.4 million views with many congratulating her for the birth of the child.

Who is Ashley St. Clair? The author is known for her book Elephants Are Not Birds, that ‘that tackles the topic of identity,’ as claimed by Brave Books.