Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson accuses him of using IVF for ‘male heirs’; netizens say, ‘children are not commodity’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's daughter, Xavier Musk (now known as Vivian Jenna Wilson after changing her name), made a shocking claim regarding her father's use of sex-selective IVF (in vitro fertilization) to ensure the birth of male children, according to reports.

Elon Musk has several children from different relationships. In addition to Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk has other daughters, including Azure and Arcadia, whose mother is Sharon Zilis, a neuralink executive.

Advertisement

See post here: In a harsh statement posted on Threads, Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's daughter, accused him of treating her gender as a "commodity" that was "bought and paid for."

“So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold,” she continued. “That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”

Advertisement

Another one of Musk's daughters, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born to Musk and the musician Grimes. Exa Dark Sideræl was born in December 2021, and her name was revealed to the public in early 2022.

That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction.

Netizens react “You are who you want to be and I'm here for it,” said a user.

Another said, "Sex-selective IVF really shouldn’t be legal. Children aren’t a commodity."

A user noted, “But look at you now, Miss Vivian. A loud and proud woman. Capitalism couldn’t dictate who you are or were supposed to be. YOU DID. Everyone should be able to tell or show the world who they are, and the world should respect that. Period.”

Advertisement

Another said, “You are who you are meant to be. Fuck the vile donor! You continue to shine and be true to who you are!!!!”

In July 2024, Musk spoke with conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson, claiming he had been "tricked" into allowing Wilson to undergo gender-affirming care at the age of 16. However, Wilson strongly disagreed with this account, stating in an interview: “I think he assumed I wouldn’t speak out and would let this go unchallenged. If you’re going to lie about me so blatantly to millions of people, I’m not going to let that slide.”

"Thank you for being you and courageously using your voice and platform to support trans rights," said a user.