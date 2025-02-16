Elon Musk has given his first reaction after Ashley St. Clair claimed on February 15 that she gave birth to Tesla CEO's 13th child five months ago. While the Tesla CEO hasn't directly addressed the matter, he has reacted to a post where Ashley said about ‘need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal.’

Musk has reacted to a post shared by a user named MILO, who posted a screenshot of an old comment from Ashley. In the comment, Ashley had jokingly said, “I need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal”. She further added, “Well he actually has 7 kids and goes through women pretty fast.”

The post shared by MILO captioned, “Ashley St Clair plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk”. Responding on this post, Musk wrote, “Woah.”

Not only this, Ashley also left a reply on Elon Musk's comment. Although she deleted her comment, several users have shared a screenshot of what she wrote. “Elon, We have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not yet responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?,” Ashley had said.

Ashley's now deleted reply to Musk

This comes as Author Ashley St. Clair has been demanding Elon Musk to acknowledge his 13th child and ‘end unwarranted speculation’. A statement was posted by her representative Brian Glicklich which stated, “Ashley and Musk have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Ashley on how she met Elon Musk, says ‘It started with interactions on X…’ In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Ashley said she didn't have “much interest” in Elon, but upon interacting with the X owner on his newly acquired platform, she found him “very funny, down-to-earth.”

“Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme,” she recalled.