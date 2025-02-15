Elon Musk’s India connection: Meet Shivon Zilis, mother of Tesla CEO’s 3 children, who met PM Modi in US

  • Shivon Zilis, 38, is a Neuralink executive with a Yale education in economics and philosophy. She has three children with Elon Musk.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated15 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Meet Shivon Zilis, the Indian-American Elon Musk’s partner who met PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), along with his family at the Blair House in Washington DC. Musk's family included his partner, Shivon Zilis, and his three children.

Elon Musk has twins son Strider and daughter Azure (through IVF) and another child with Zilis. Then, in June 2024, according to People report, Musk had confirmed the arrival of his 12th child together with Zilis whose name hasn't been made public yet.

Shivon Zilis earlier high profile appearance

Meanwhile, this is Zilis second high profile appearance. Earlier on Janaury 19, she was spotted with Musk at US President Donald Trump’s dinner at the Building Museum which was held a day before his inauguration to the post.

Modi-Trump meet Highlights

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon Zilis, 38, was born in Canada to her father, Richard Zilis, a Canadian, and her mother, Sharda N, who is Indian.

She joined Musk’s artificial intelligence company Neuralink in May 2017.

She is the Director of Operations and Special Projects at the company.

 

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has completed her Bachelor or Arts, Economics and Philosophy at the Yale University.

She has also been associated with companies including OpenAI as Board member and advisor and Project Director at Tesla. She has also worked with Board of Directors at the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute and Vector Institue among others.

Reports have also said that in 2015, Zilis was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list of venture capitalists while also recognised in LinkedIn's 35 Under 35 list.

What did Modi discuss with Musk?

After the meeting PM Modi took to X and said wrote, “We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

 

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST
