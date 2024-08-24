Elon Musk’s logo-free Tesla Cybertruck goes viral; netizens hail ‘marketing genius’

Tesla's logo-free Cybertruck gained widespread acclaim online, with netizens and brand strategists hailing it as a 'marketing genius' for its distinctive and iconic design.

Livemint
Published24 Aug 2024, 09:54 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (REUTERS)

Elon Musk's Tesla recently released a picture of its 'sleek and logo-free' Cybertruck, which caused a stir among netizens who hailed the strategy as a 'marketing genius'.

Notably, Tesla's battery-electric pickup truck officially hit the roads in November last year. However, its initial concept was revealed in November 2019. The Tesla Cybertruck's striking, low-polygon design and flat stainless-steel panels make it a futuristic marvel.

At the launch, Tesla announced that the vehicle would forgo any official logos, choosing a sleek, logo-free design to distinguish itself from conventional automotive branding.

Coming back to Cybertruck's 23 August 2024 post, the official X handle of Tesla's pickup e-truck posted a front-view picture capturing the sleek, logo-free design of the vehicle. The caption of the post said, "Only truck that doesn’t need a logo to know what it is.”

The bold choice was highlighted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who reposted the Cybertruck post with the simple message, "No logo."

Musk's post took the internet by storm, garnering over 52.9 million views in less than 24 hours.

Tesla's 'no-logo' branding of the Cybertruck was hailed as a "marketing genius" by the netizens, who also said that when a product is truly iconic, it becomes the brand in itself.

"Only truck that doesn't need a logo to know what it is. Marketing genius," a user said.

Another added: "When your product is truly iconic: it becomes the brand itself."

A brand strategist also hailed the no-logo Cybertruck and said it demonstrates "the power of distinctive branding in aiding brand recall."

"I said this before about the Cybertruck. The best design has no logo no text and everyone knows exactly who made it.

The best designs has the most iconic silhouette. That triangular shape of the cybertruck is so unique and will be legendary. Tesla Design studio has done an amazing job with Franz at the helm," a loyalist of the brand Tesla added.

