Elon Musk’s mother slammed for asking people to vote 10 times using fake names; netizens say, ’Can’t wait to sue you...’

  • Maye Musk faces backlash for suggesting voters use fake names to vote multiple times in the 2024 elections.

Riya R Alex
Published6 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
US Presidential Elections 2024: Maye Musk asked people to vote multiple times using fake names.
US Presidential Elections 2024: Maye Musk asked people to vote multiple times using fake names.(Facebook/@mayemusk )

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is facing criticism for her social media post where she is asking Americans to cast their vote using fake names during the US Presidential Elections 2024.

According to her X post, Maye Musk suggested that voters use ten fake names and vote ten times. She also claims that it is not illegal and that the system should work accordingly.

“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too,” Maye Musk wrote.

 

Also Read | Elon Musk as ‘Dark MAGA’ joins Trump’s rally; chants ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’

Tesla boss's mother posted this while sharing her son's post, in which he asked people to get their friends and family to vote as Georgia's deadline is on Monday.

"Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote.

Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!" Elon Musk wrote on X.

However, Maye Musk's statement drew widespread criticism from social media users. Several users commented on the post. While most of them have stated that this practice is illegal.

 

Also Read | Elon Musk, fans hail Donald Trump’s ’guts’ as he returns to Pennsylvania

“This is illegal and I can't wait for people to sue you for when they get jailed for this,” said one user.

“That is illegal. Do you have any credible evidence Democrats are engaging in that practice?” added another.

Another user commented saying,

“That’s voter fraud and that gets prosecuted.”

Some users have asked Federal Election Commision (FEC) and Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter

"Um, @FEC This woman is inciting people to break election laws," commented one of the users.

"DO SOMETHING. FBI and DOJ, if you're listening," added another X user.

The post currently has 3 million views and 9.9K likes.

Also Read | Trump is returning to the site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for a rally with Vance and Musk

She later withdrew her remarks after the post received a community note on violating the US election code. Elon Musk introduced the community note feature after he took over Twitter (now known as X).

“In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote. Ignore my previous post,” Maye Musk wrote on X.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsElon Musk’s mother slammed for asking people to vote 10 times using fake names; netizens say, ’Can’t wait to sue you...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.