Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is facing criticism for her social media post where she is asking Americans to cast their vote using fake names during the US Presidential Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to her X post, Maye Musk suggested that voters use ten fake names and vote ten times. She also claims that it is not illegal and that the system should work accordingly.

“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too," Maye Musk wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla boss's mother posted this while sharing her son's post, in which he asked people to get their friends and family to vote as Georgia's deadline is on Monday.

"Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!" Elon Musk wrote on X.

However, Maye Musk's statement drew widespread criticism from social media users. Several users commented on the post. While most of them have stated that this practice is illegal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is illegal and I can't wait for people to sue you for when they get jailed for this," said one user.

“That is illegal. Do you have any credible evidence Democrats are engaging in that practice?" added another.

Another user commented saying, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That’s voter fraud and that gets prosecuted."

Some users have asked Federal Election Commision (FEC) and Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter

"Um, @FEC This woman is inciting people to break election laws," commented one of the users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"DO SOMETHING. FBI and DOJ, if you're listening," added another X user.

The post currently has 3 million views and 9.9K likes.

She later withdrew her remarks after the post received a community note on violating the US election code. Elon Musk introduced the community note feature after he took over Twitter (now known as X). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}