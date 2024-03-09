Elvish Yadav clarifies why he thrashed YouTuber Maxtern: 'Apologise but...'

Hours after an FIR has been lodged against Elvish Yadav for allegedly thrashing YouTuber Maxtern (Sagar Thakur), the youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner has clarified that he was enraged as Sagar Thakur was poking him for months and finally threatened to burn Elvish's parents alive, reported Hindustan Times.

Elvish – earlier known as Siddharth Yadav – hails from Gurugram's Wazirabad. He apologised for thrashing Maxtern saying he gets angry easily but he is not like that in real life. ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye…: Big Boss winner booked for thrashing Youtuber | Video surfaces "I don't like to thrash people and get embroiled in FIRs, controversies. Maxtern is now saying that I am so influential that I got all bailable charges in the FIR. Had I been that influential, I could have stopped the FIR then. But Maxtern came to Gurugram and filed an FIR against me. I would like to apologise to all those who think my image got hurt but at that moment it felt right," HT quoted Elvish as saying.

Controversy over Elvish Yadav?

Elvish said he went to a clothes shop where Maxtern called him and was carrying no weapon. “Maxtern had everything planned. There was a camera hidden and he also had the microphone on. If you see the video, you can hear the sound of thrashing. So he planned everything and knew how to use it. People are saying Maxtern was alone and I went with 10-12 people. But the truth is he had 4 people with him and the people with me were not there to beat up. But they were actually stopping me."

"I want to ask everyone how will you react if someone threatens your family, your mother...After the fight, I reached out to him to solve it. I called him home but he did not come. The next day, he filed an FIR and then questioned why 307 (attempt to murder) was not imposed on me. The Left lobby which has always been against me because I speak about Hindutva is supporting the call," Elvish said.

What Maxtern complained?

Maxtern or Sagar Thakur – a Delhi-based YouTuber who makes educational videos – in his complaint has said that Elvish Yadav tried to break his spine and threatened to kill him. Reacting to this, Elvish Yadav said, "Spine can't be broken like that. Yes, I threatened him but it was in a fit of rage. I could also file an FIR against him but I did not do that."

FIR registered:

An FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

