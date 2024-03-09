Reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been booked for allegedly thrashing and threatening another YouTuber - Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern, police said. The incident took place in Gurugram, where Elvish Yadav and his followers allegedly assaulted the victim. A video of the incident was also shared by the victim on social media. Later, Maxtern took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle noting, “Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iske main full video subah daaltu hu acche se. Sab dekhna kya hua. Hamare pass bhi recording hai. Main toh theek hu bas yahan (lip) par chot aaye hai. Yeh bhi 8 logo se ladne ke baad aaye hai."

Reportedly, Sagar ridiculed Elvish Yadav's friendship with Munawar Faruqui, leading to the displeasure of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Yadav. However, Yadav has yet to comment on the issue.

Maxtern files police complaint

Maxtern filed a police complaint saying, "I, Sagar Thakur, also known Maxtern, would like to bring your attention a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Elvish Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action. I am a well-known content creator specializing in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on youtube since 2017," Thakur said in his complaint to the police.

The victim said, "I have garnered recognition and accolades in the gaming community for my entertainment- based content. Elvish yadav is also a content creator and I know him since 2021."

"In last few months, Elvish Fan Pages spreaded hate and propaganda which made me distressed, and consulted an NGO for concelling. I was asked by Elvish yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language," the FIR read.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies)

