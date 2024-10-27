‘Embarrassed’ Anand Mahindra plans to visit Hyderabad man who makes ‘world’s craziest cars’

Anand Mahindra is set to visit Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad, expressing surprise at not knowing about it earlier.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 01:14 PM IST
The museum, established by Sudhakar Kanyaboyina, showcases uniquely shaped cars, including a shoe and a burger, and holds a Guinness World Record for its collection.
The museum, established by Sudhakar Kanyaboyina, showcases uniquely shaped cars, including a shoe and a burger, and holds a Guinness World Record for its collection.(Wikipedia)

Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad is going to be a part of Anand Mahindra's next trip to the city. The Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman shared he was "embarrassed" he hadn’t heard about the Museum, despite his frequent visits to Hyderabad.

The Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura is famous for its eccentric cars, which come in various shapes and sizes, such as a shoe, a tennis ball, and even a burger.

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra shared an explanatory video on the Sudha Cars Museum, and said the company supports “any passion for cars”.

“If there weren’t any people who doggedly pursued their passions—no matter how quirky—this world would be far less interesting,” he said.

“I’m embarrassed to say I hadn’t heard about the Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad—even though I travel there often—until I recently saw this clip. Naturally, at @Mahindra_Auto we support any passion for cars… I’m going to plan a visit there on my next trip to Hyderabad,” he added.

About Sudha Car Museum

Sudha Car Museum was started three decades ago by Sudhakar Kanyaboyina.

The 64-year-old, originally a B.Com student at Nizam College, left his studies to pursue a diploma in printing technology, aligning with his family's business. Yet, he ultimately did not follow through with it, as his true passion lay in creating unique cars.

In 1991, he created his inaugural whimsical vehicle, a car shaped like a shoe. Measuring 4 feet by 6.5 feet, it featured a 50cc engine, three wheels, and was a single-seater capable of reaching speeds up to 40 km/h. He unveiled it to the public the subsequent year.

He established the Sudha Cars Museum on April 5, 2010, which achieved a Guinness World Record in 2025 for the largest number of wacky cars, totaling 60.

Year after year, he constructed unique single-seater cars that consistently delighted visitors to his museum from across the nation. At his museum, one can see cars in various shapes, ranging from a desk to a brinjal.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 01:14 PM IST
