Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer movie started its theatrical run on a dull note after receiving mix response from the audience and the critics. The political drama earned an estimated ₹2.35 crore on Friday, ie January 17.

Despite a slump response, Emergency will be Kangana Ranaut's biggest Hindi opener in the post-COVID era. According to koimoi, her previous movie, Tejas, opened at ₹1.25 crore, but Emergency box office collection has already surpassed that mark and earned an estimated ₹2.35 crore on day 1.

The movie has also fared well compared to expectations from the industry expert. According to several industry trackers, including Pinkvilla, it was predicted that Kangana Ranaut's movie will earn between ₹1-2 crore, reported Mint earlier. However, the movie has earned an estiamted 36 per cent higher than Emergency Box Office Collections.

Emergency Box Office collection day 1 Kangana Ranaut's movie earned an estimated ₹2.35 crore on Friday. The movie had an overall 19.26% of hindi occupancy on day 1. The movie witnessed 25.00% occupancy in Chennai and 23.75% occupancy in Mumbai.

Emergency Box Office theatre occupancy on day 1 The movie saw maximum number of audience during night shows. Emergency movie's morning shows witnessed an audience of 5.98%, whereas the audience footfall stood at 13.95% for afternoon shows, 20.86% for evening shows, and 36.25% for night shows.

Emergency movie The movie revolves around the life Indira Gandhi when she was India's former prime minister. Kangana Ranaut has played the role of Gandhi. Other stars in the movie are Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee.