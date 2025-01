Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut's political drama, Emergency, has been witnessing a declining trend since its release on January 17. However, on Day 10, the film experienced a small uptick in collections due to the Republic Day holiday.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10 According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the film minted ₹1.15 crore on Day 10. This marks an increase as compared to its Day 9 collection of ₹0.85 crore. With this, the total collection of the movie now stands at ₹16.70 crore.

Emergency Box Office Collection Kangana Ranaut's Emergency initially opened with a collection of ₹2.5 crore. However, the film saw an uptick on Day 2 and 3, earning ₹3.6 crore and ₹4.25 crore, respectively. But after that, the film witnessed a downward trend as it collected ₹1.05 crore on Day 4, ₹1 crore on Day 5 and Day 6, ₹0.9 crore on Day 7, ₹0.4 crore on Day 8, ₹0.85 crore on Day 9.

About Emergency Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and focuses on the 1975 Emergency. "Emergency", which faced release delays, censor issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts. The film released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Azaad, starring debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.