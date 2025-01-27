Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut’s movie sees slight hope; mints THIS much on Republic Day

  • Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10: Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, had a slight box office boost on Day 10.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated27 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut from Emergency(Screengrab from YouTube/ Zee Music Company)

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut's political drama, Emergency, has been witnessing a declining trend since its release on January 17. However, on Day 10, the film experienced a small uptick in collections due to the Republic Day holiday.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the film minted 1.15 crore on Day 10. This marks an increase as compared to its Day 9 collection of 0.85 crore. With this, the total collection of the movie now stands at 16.70 crore.

Emergency Box Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency initially opened with a collection of 2.5 crore. However, the film saw an uptick on Day 2 and 3, earning 3.6 crore and 4.25 crore, respectively. But after that, the film witnessed a downward trend as it collected 1.05 crore on Day 4, 1 crore on Day 5 and Day 6, 0.9 crore on Day 7, 0.4 crore on Day 8, 0.85 crore on Day 9.

About Emergency

Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and focuses on the 1975 Emergency. "Emergency", which faced release delays, censor issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts. The film released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Azaad, starring debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.

The film is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. Apart from Ranaut, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

