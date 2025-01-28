Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12: Kangana Ranaut’s film sees dip in earnings, mints only THIS much

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated28 Jan 2025, 06:41 PM IST
On Day 12, Kangana Ranaut's movie had a Hindi occupancy of just 6.04 percent, and its overall income stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.03 crore.
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12: After a fairly good run at the box office on the weekends of the second week post-release, Kangana Ranaut's attempted biopic saw a drastic dip on Tuesday, earning just 11 lakh till 6.30 pm, according to trade tracker sacnilk.com.

The report added that this is the second straight day when the movie's box office earnings have declined and not surpassed more than 20 lakh.

The trade tracker mentioned that on Day 12, Kangana Ranaut's movie had a Hindi occupancy of just 6.04 percent, and its overall income stood at 17.03 crore.

Earlier on Monday, the movie could earn only 20 lakh, while on Saturday, the earnings stood at 85 lakh, which increased to 1.15 crore on Sunday.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection:

Meanwhile, Sacnilk reported that the political action drama grossed 21.5 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 11. The controversial movie also earned 1.75 crore in the overseas market during its 11-day run.

Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, India's gross stands at 19.75 crore. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of 100 crore.

Emergency: Plot

Kangana Ranaut in 2021 had revealed ‘Emergency’ and specified although it's a political drama, it does not serve as a biopic of Indira Gandhi. The movie spotlights one of the most controversial and significant periods in contemporary Indian history, focusing on the former prime minister.

Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

Emergency: Cast

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, who plays the protagonist Indira Gandhi, other stars in the movie produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio are Milind Soman, who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 06:41 PM IST
