Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12: Kangana Ranaut’s political drama, Emergency, which opened decently, has seen a steady decline in box office earnings since Day 2 of its release.

The film witnessed a surprising surge in its earnings on January 26, Republic Day, but has dropped since.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut’s film earned ₹21 lakh (0.21 crore) on Tuesday, Day 12. This comes after the film had made a significant revival in its earnings to amass ₹1.15 crore on Republic Day, Sunday.

This is the second straight day that the movie's box office earnings have declined and remained in the ₹20 lakh bracket.

The trade tracker mentioned that on Day 12, Kangana Ranaut's movie had a Hindi occupancy of just 7.23% per cent.

With this, Emergency's total earnings at the Indian box office stand at ₹17.11 crore.

Will Kangana Ranaut’s film pip the ₹ 20 crore mark? Without an unlikely boost in its earnings, like the one on Republic Day weekend, Emergency will have to stay put in theatres for a lot longer to achieve the ₹20 crore feat at its current momentum.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection: Meanwhile, Sacnilk reported that the political action drama grossed ₹21.75 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 11. The controversial movie has earned ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market during its 11-day run.

Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, India's gross stands at ₹20 crore. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of ₹100 crore.

Emergency: Plot Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

However, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘Emergency’ was “not a political film” but a story.

“It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film; you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode,” she had said in an interview.

