Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Days after witnessing a surge in its earnings on Republic Day, Kangana Ranaut-starrer is struggling to regain ground. The movie is consistently earning ₹20 lakh (approximately) since this Monday, according to Sacnilk.
The movie was released after much anticipation and delay in certification from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
(More to come)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.