Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Will Kangana Ranaut’s film cross ₹20 crore mark this week?

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Kangana Ranaut’s political drama, Emergency, which opened decently, had a drastic dip in the earnings on Wednesday. The film on its 13th day at the box office collected just ₹10 lakh, according to industry tracker sacnilk.com

The trade tracker also mentioned the movie had an overall 6.57 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

With this earnings at the box office, the movie's total worldwide collection reached to ₹21.75, while the India gross collection crossed ₹20 crore.

Emergency's India net collection reached ₹17.21 crore on Wednesday until 5.50 pm, while the overseas collection stood at ₹1.75 crore.

The film ‘Emergency’ has disappointed fans on its opening day and has been performing below expectations at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Emergency, which was reportedly made at a budget of around ₹100 crore.

Emergency: Plot Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

However, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘Emergency’ was “not a political film” but a story.

“It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film; you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode,” she had said in an interview.

Emergency: Cast Apart from Kangana Ranaut, who plays the protagonist Indira Gandhi, other stars in the movie produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio are Milind Soman, who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee.