Emergency Box Office Collection Day 14: Kangana Ranaut’s movie remains steady, mints THIS amount

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 14: Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' disappointed fans with its performance on the opening day. The political drama witnessed no significant change in collection over the past three days. On 11th, 12th and 13th day at the domestic box office, it registered ₹20 lakh collection.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 14 Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, the film registered ₹14 lakh collection at the Indian box office on Thursday at 9:10 pm, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. After netting ₹14.3 crore in week 1, its domestic box office total stands at ₹17.44 crore. On January 30, the controversial movie marred by protests and censorship woes completes two weeks at the box office.

Two days ago, the filmmakers released Emergency trailer across the Zee Network' s channels and said, “Relive the darkest chapter of our democracy!” Compared to Kangana Ranaut's previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, that raked in ₹7.28 crore in total, Emergency has performed much better till now.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection Kangana Ranaut directorial movie grossed ₹22.25 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 13, Sacnilk reported. During its 13-day run, the movie managed to do a business of ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market while its India gross stands at ₹20.50 crore.

However, Manikarnika Films Production took to X and claimed Emergency earned ₹19.89 crore at the box office until Day 10. Reportedly made at a budget of around ₹100 crore, Emergency movie is the biggest Hindi opener for the actor-turned politician and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut in the post-COVID era.

About Emergency Centred on the 1975 Emergency period, Kangana Ranaut directorial movie Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The star cast features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles, alongside lead actress.