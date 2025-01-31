Emergency Box Office collection Day 15: Kangana Ranaut movie’s earnings nosedive, mints only THIS much

Emergency Box Office collection Day 15: Kangana Ranaut's political drama has been witnessing a decline in Box Office earnings. On Friday, January, 31, the movie's earnings tumbled further.

Emergency movie's India net earnings is estimated to reach ₹17.55 crore, after its 15-day-run at the theatres, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Emergency Box Office collection Day 15 Although Kangana Ranaut's film had a decent opening, it failed to bring the audience to the theatre and witnessed a sharp dip in its box office collection. Emergency managed to mint only ₹6 lakhs on Friday, January 31, shows data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Emergency movie's Box Office collection on Friday (Day 15), is significantly less as compared to the movie's earnings during the first week, when it minted around ₹4.25- ₹2.5 crore. But at the same time, the Kangana Ranaut film's earnings on Friday were better when compared to Day 14, and Day 13's earnings, when the film earned ₹2 lakhs on both the days.

Released on January 17, 2025, after a lot of delays, Emergency movie had a decent opening of ₹2 crore. In the following days, the movie was even able to beat its competitors such as - ‘Azaad’ starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Rasha Thandani and Aman Devgan, and ‘Game Changer’ featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. However, during the second week, Emergency movie's earnings fell.

Emergency movie occupancy The severe decline in Emergency movie's Box Office collections was also reflected in the footfall on Friday. Emergency movie's occupancy stood at 6.11 per cent in the morning, 9.28 per cent in afternoon, and 9.32 per cent for night shows.

Emergency movie Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency explores one of the most turbulent periods in India's post-Independence history. Set against the backdrop of the 21 months from 1975 to 1977, the Emergency movie focuses on the time when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a nationwide state of emergency in India.

