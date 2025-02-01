Emergency Box Office Collection Day 16: Kangana Ranaut movie sees dip in earnings, mints only THIS amount

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 16: Kangana Ranaut's political drama has been witnessing a decline in Box Office earnings in its third week too. On Saturday, February, 1, the movie's earnings gained a momentum but seems tumbling.

Emergency movie's India net earnings is estimated to reach ₹17.64 crore, after its 16-day-run at the theatres, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Emergency Box Office collection Day 16: Though Kangana Ranaut's film had a decent opening, it failed to bring the audience to the theatre. Emergency managed to mint only ₹9 lakhs on Saturday, February 1, shows data by industry tracker Sacnilk. Emergency had an overall 11.91% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Emergency movie's Box Office collection on Saturday (Day 16), is significantly plunged compared to the movie's earnings during the first week, when it minted around ₹4.25- ₹2.5 crore.

But at the same time, earnings on Saturday lesser when compared to Day 15, and Day 14's earnings, when the film earned about ₹20 lakhs on both the days.

After a lot of delays, Emergency movie was released on January 17, 2025, and had a decent opening of ₹2 crore.

Until Friday, Emergency's India Gross stood at ₹20.75 crore, and it overseas collections stood at ₹1.75 crore, while the world wide collections reached ₹22.5 crore.

Emergency: Plot Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

However, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘Emergency’ was “not a political film” but a story.

“It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film; you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode,” she had said in an interview.

