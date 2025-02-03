Emergency Box Office Collection Day 17: Kangana Ranaut's biopic movie ‘Emergency’ has improved its box office performance by a little on weekend, drawing in an estimated ₹19 lakh on Sunday (February 2), according to data on Sacnilk.

This is an incremental increase on its 17th day of release, compared to the ₹15 lakh box office earnings on Saturday (February 1), also Budget 2025 day. And the disappointing ₹7 lakh collected on Friday (January 31), the Sacnilk data showed.

Kangana Ranaut Emergency Box Office Collections Overall, the movie has earned ₹17.89 crore net total domestically since its release, it added. Until Saturday, Emergency's India gross collection stood at ₹20.75 crore, and it overseas collections stood at ₹1.75 crore, while the world wide collections reached ₹22.5 crore.

After a lot of delays, Emergency movie was released on 17 January 2025, and had a decent opening of ₹2.5 crore and ₹3.6 crore on Day 1 and Day 2 respectively.

Kangana Ranaut Emergency Occupancy On Sunday, February 2, Emergency movie had an overall 22.12 per cent occupancy in Hindi language screens across India.

Across show timings, evening shows drew the most attendance of 30.30 per cent, followed by afternoon shows with 25.33 per cent audience, and night shows with 22.23 per cent occupancy. Morning shows saw the least audience numbers, logging 10.62 per cent occupancy in theaters, according to the Sacnilk data.

About Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Movie This film is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio. Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

However, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘Emergency’ was “not a political film” but a story. “It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film; you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode,” she had said in an interview.