Emergency Box Office Collection Day 17: Kangana Ranaut movie sees slight improvement, mints THIS amount

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 17: In its third week too, Kangana Ranaut's political drama has been witnessing a decline in Box Office earnings. On Sunday, February 2, the movie's earnings gained some momentum but seems tumbling.

Emergency movie's India net earnings is estimated to reach ₹17.81 crore, after its 17-day-run at the theatres, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 17: Despite Kangana Ranaut's film had a decent opening, it failed to bring the audience to the theatre. Emergency managed to mint only ₹11 lakhs on Sunday, February 2, shows data by industry tracker Sacnilk. Emergency had an overall 17.98% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Emergency movie's Box Office collection on Sunday (Day 17), has gained significantly dropped compared to the movie's earnings during the first week, when it minted around ₹4.25- ₹2.5 crore.

But at the same time, earnings on Sunday was more lesser when compared to Day 16 (as per initial estimates), and Day 12 and 13's earnings, when the film earned about ₹20 lakhs on both the days.

After a lot of delays, Emergency movie was released on 17 January 2025, and had a decent opening of ₹2.5 crore and ₹3.6 crore on Day 1 and Day 2 respectively.

Until Saturday, Emergency's India Gross stood at ₹20.75 crore, and it overseas collections stood at ₹1.75 crore, while the world wide collections reached ₹22.5 crore.

Emergency: Plot Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

However, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘Emergency’ was “not a political film” but a story.

“It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film; you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode,” she had said in an interview.

