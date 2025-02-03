Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Kangana Ranaut film sees 84% drop in earnings in third week. Details here

  • Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut struggled at the box office on Day 18. Here are the details

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated3 Feb 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Kangana Ranaut film sees 84% drop in earnings in third week. Details here(X)

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Kangana Ranaut's biopic movie ‘Emergency’s earnings witnessed a sharp decline on Monday (Day 18). The movie had improved slightly on Day 17, but failed to keep the momentum.

The Emergency movie is estimated to garner 17.92 crore at the Indian Box Office after its 17-day-run in the theatres, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Emergency BO collection day 14: Kangana Ranaut’s movie mints ₹17 cr in 2 weeks

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18

The Kangana Ranaut film managed to mint only 3 lakhs on Monday, February 3 (Day 18). This figure is roughly 84 per cent less as compared to the movie's earnings on Day 17, when it earned 19 lakhs.

Advertisement

Emergency movie collection

The Emergency movie had witnessed an incremental increase on its 17th day of release, compared to the 15 lakh box office earnings on Saturday (February 1), which was also Budget 2025 day.

Emergency movie, however, saw a decline in earnings on Saturday (Day 16), with a drop compared to Day 14 and Day 15, when it earned around 20 lakh each day. The film's box office collection continues to struggle, showing a noticeable dip as its third week progresses.

Advertisement
Also Read | Emergency Box Office Day 12: Will Kangana Ranaut’s film pip ₹20 crore mark?

After facing multiple delays, Emergency was released on January 17, 2025, with a decent opening of 2 crore. By Friday, its total India gross had reached 20.75 crore, with overseas earnings at 1.75 crore, bringing its worldwide collection to 22.5 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie

Directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, the Emergency movie is set in 1975, one of the most turbulent phases in Indian history. The story revolves around how Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, navigated the 21-month Emergency period in India.

Also Read | Emergency Box Office: Kangana Ranaut’s film sees slight rise on Day 10

Despite the clear political narrative that Emergency has, Kangana Ranaut emphasised that Emergency is "not a political film" but rather a story. “It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now, but eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that you just saw the film; you won’t come out thinking about who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode," she said in an interview.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch more trending stories here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsEmergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Kangana Ranaut film sees 84% drop in earnings in third week. Details here
First Published:3 Feb 2025, 08:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget