Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Kangana Ranaut film sees 84% drop in earnings in third week. Details here

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18: Kangana Ranaut's biopic movie ‘Emergency’s earnings witnessed a sharp decline on Monday (Day 18). The movie had improved slightly on Day 17, but failed to keep the momentum.

The Emergency movie is estimated to garner ₹17.92 crore at the Indian Box Office after its 17-day-run in the theatres, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 18 The Kangana Ranaut film managed to mint only ₹3 lakhs on Monday, February 3 (Day 18). This figure is roughly 84 per cent less as compared to the movie's earnings on Day 17, when it earned ₹19 lakhs.

Emergency movie collection The Emergency movie had witnessed an incremental increase on its 17th day of release, compared to the ₹15 lakh box office earnings on Saturday (February 1), which was also Budget 2025 day.

Emergency movie, however, saw a decline in earnings on Saturday (Day 16), with a drop compared to Day 14 and Day 15, when it earned around ₹20 lakh each day. The film's box office collection continues to struggle, showing a noticeable dip as its third week progresses.

After facing multiple delays, Emergency was released on January 17, 2025, with a decent opening of ₹2 crore. By Friday, its total India gross had reached ₹20.75 crore, with overseas earnings at ₹1.75 crore, bringing its worldwide collection to ₹22.5 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie Directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, the Emergency movie is set in 1975, one of the most turbulent phases in Indian history. The story revolves around how Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, navigated the 21-month Emergency period in India.

Despite the clear political narrative that Emergency has, Kangana Ranaut emphasised that Emergency is "not a political film" but rather a story. “It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now, but eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that you just saw the film; you won’t come out thinking about who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode," she said in an interview.

