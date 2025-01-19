Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, has earned ₹ 5.92 crore in two days. The film, which focuses on the 1975 Emergency, has faced protests in Punjab and will reportedly not be released in Bangladesh.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 2: Released after months of controversy and delays, Kangana Ranaut's film saw a nearly 36.80 per cent uptick in its earnings on Saturday from what was a dull opening on Friday.

Marred by censorship woes and protests, the biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which focused on the 1975 emergency, managed to amass a meagre ₹2.5 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted ₹3.42 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day box office collection to ₹5.92 crore.

Emergency Worldwide Box Office Collection According to data available on Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is yet to make a mark in its overseas collection. With its overseas earnings at 0, the political drama has grossed ₹2.90 worldwide until Day 2.

The numbers are expected to change by the end of the day.

Emergency: Cast Apart from Kangana Ranaut, who plays the protagonist Indira Gandhi, other stars in the movie produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio are Milind Soman, who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

Emergency: Plot The movie spotlights one of the most controversial and significant periods in contemporary Indian history. Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's story is a look back to a time of immense political and social upheaval.

It focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's biggest Hindi opener in the post-COVID era despite the cold response it generated.

Emergency: No screens for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency was not screened at cinemas in Punjab on Friday following state-wide protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations against the movie. Many politicians called for a ban.

Most cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda did not screen the movie. Police force was deployed outside the malls and cinemas in the state.

According to news agency IANS, Kangana's Emergency won't be released in Bangladesh either. However, this has more to do with the political relationship between the neighbouring countries than its content.

“The decision to halt the screening of ‘Emergency’ in Bangladesh is tied to the current strained relations between India and Bangladesh. The ban is less about the content of the film and more about the ongoing political dynamics between the two nations," IANS said, citing sources.