Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie which hit the big screens on January 17, after months of controversy and delays. Since its release, the film has maintained an average performance at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4 According to early estimates by film industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Kangana Ranaut directorial movie minted ₹0.44 crore net in India on Day 4. This is a massive drop from the previous Day 3 earning, where the film earned ₹4.35 crore.

The Bollywood film marred by censorship woes and protests, started with earning ₹2.5 crore net in India, followed by ₹3.6 crore on Day 2, and ₹4.35 crore on Day 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on January 19, Ranaut's Manikarnika Films stated that the film earned ₹3.11 crore net on day one, followed by ₹4.28 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day net collection stood at ₹7.39 crore.

About Emergency The political drama, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. Apaert rom Kangana, the film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.