Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency saw a significant drop in box office earnings on January 20, earning ₹ 1 crore, down over 75% from ₹ 4.25 crore on Sunday. The total collection in India reached ₹ 11.35 crore after its release on January 17.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's movie faltered on Monday after making some gains on the weekend. Ranaut's political drama, based on former prime minister Indira Gandhi, earned an estimated ₹1 crore on January 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's earning stood at ₹4.25 crore on Sunday, and droppd to more than 75% on Monday to ₹1 crore, hence failing the crucial Monday test.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4 Kangana Ranaut starrer earned an estimated ₹1.00 crore on Monday. The movie's total earning stood at ₹11.35 crore (India Net) after making some gains during the weekend. Emergency movie's total occupancy stood at 7.11% on Monday, January 20. The movie witnessed maximum interest in Chennai, and Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emergency Box Office Collection Worldwide on Day 4 According to Sacnilk, Emergency Box Office Collection Worldwide stood at ₹12.3 crore. The movie's India gross collection stood at ₹12.3 crore. The political drama based on ‘Emergency’, implemented in 1975, was postponed after delay in receiving film certification.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut's production banner Manikarnika Films shared an update on Emergency collection on X and wrote, “The Momentum is Unstoppable! #Emergency is winning hearts and growing stronger every day! Experience the powerful story that has the nation hooked. Witness HISTORY come alive—BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! Watch #EmergencyInCinemas today."

Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik and had its much-delayed release on January 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}