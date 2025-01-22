Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film has made its mark at the Indian Box Office, earning ₹12.47 crore in five days. The political drama, marred by censorship issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts, had its much-delayed release on January 17.

So far, it has recovered over 20 per cent of its total budget.

Emergency Budget According to media reports, the Emergency was made on a budget of ₹60 crore. Thanks to the good opening weekend, it has recovered 20.78 per cent of its cost. However, to break even, Kangana's film will have to maintain an upward momentum.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut starrer earned an estimated ₹1.07 crore on Tuesday. The movie's total earnings stood at ₹12.47 crore (India Net) after significant gains during the weekend.

This political drama is Kangana Ranaut's biggest Hindi opener post-COVID.

‘Emergency’ was released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial ‘Azaad’, starring debutants Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn's nephew and Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter. Azaad has only been able to mint ₹5.84 crore in 5 days.

Emergency Worldwide Box Office Collection According to data on Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has earned ₹1 crore overseas, taking the political drama's gross earnings globally to ₹14.5 crore.

Kangana's Emergency could not be released in Bangladesh either. However, this has more to do with the political relationship between the neighbouring countries than its content.

Emergency theatre occupancy Emergency's total theatre occupancy was 7.09% on Tuesday, January 21. The movie received maximum interest in Chennai and Bengaluru.