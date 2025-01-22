Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film recovers over 20% of its budget in 5 days, check numbers

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Kangana Ranaut's political drama 'Emergency' has made waves at the Indian Box Office, earning over 12.47 crore in its first five days. Despite facing censorship issues and protests, the film shows potential for recovery but must maintain momentum to break even.

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Emergency’

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film has made its mark at the Indian Box Office, earning 12.47 crore in five days. The political drama, marred by censorship issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts, had its much-delayed release on January 17.

So far, it has recovered over 20 per cent of its total budget.

Emergency Budget

According to media reports, the Emergency was made on a budget of 60 crore. Thanks to the good opening weekend, it has recovered 20.78 per cent of its cost. However, to break even, Kangana's film will have to maintain an upward momentum.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut starrer earned an estimated 1.07 crore on Tuesday. The movie's total earnings stood at 12.47 crore (India Net) after significant gains during the weekend.

This political drama is Kangana Ranaut's biggest Hindi opener post-COVID.

However, most cinemas in Punjab's Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda did not screen the movie.

‘Emergency’ was released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial ‘Azaad’, starring debutants Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn's nephew and Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter. Azaad has only been able to mint 5.84 crore in 5 days.

Emergency Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to data on Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has earned 1 crore overseas, taking the political drama's gross earnings globally to 14.5 crore.

Kangana's Emergency could not be released in Bangladesh either. However, this has more to do with the political relationship between the neighbouring countries than its content.

Emergency theatre occupancy

Emergency's total theatre occupancy was 7.09% on Tuesday, January 21. The movie received maximum interest in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Emergency Cast

Also directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film portrays the 1975 Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

