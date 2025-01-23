Hello User
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's movie fails to gain momentum; but earns more than Thalaivi

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's movie fails to gain momentum; but earns more than Thalaivi

Livemint

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's movie fails to gain momentum; but better than Thalaivi, Tejas

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's movie is receiving lukewarm response at box office.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's movie made a lukewarm start at the box office, but the situation has not improved as Emergency box office collection is declining constantly.

Despite tepid response, Emergency box office collection numbers are better than Kangana Ranaut's other movies like Thalaivi, which earned 1.46 crore at box office on day 1.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has earned an estimated 13.25 crore till day 6. The movie earned an estimated 0.85 crore on Wednesday. Emergency's first day collection stood at 2.5 crore on day 6, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Emergency Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

Emergency's worldwide box office collection stood at 16 crore. The movie earned an estimated 13.27 crore (India net) and overseas collection stood at 1.3 crore. Its India gross collection was at 14.7 crore. The movie was released on 17 Jan 2025. Here's how much the movie has performed compared to Kanagana Ranaut's movie Thalaivii based on the life of politician J. Jayalalithaa.

Emergency vs Thalaivi

CollectionEmergencyThalaivi
Day 1 collection 2.5 crore 1.46 crore
1st Weekend collection 4.9 crore 10.35 crore
Worldwide collection 16N/A

Thalaivi's total collection (India Net) stood at 7.28 crore, according to Sacnilk. The total collection included 4.83 crore in Tamil, 1.91 crore in Hindi, and 0.64 crore in Telugu.

Emergency movie controversy

The movie was released after months of delay due to pending censor board certification. "Emergency", which faced release delays, censor issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts, released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial "Azaad", starring debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.

Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik and had its much-delayed release on January 17.

