Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut's film earned ₹ 14.40 crore by day 7, struggling at the box office compared to her 2019 film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut is failing to make a mark on movie theatres. Emergency movie struggled to earn in eight digits throughout the day, but managed to earn ₹1 crore at the end, as per Sacnilk data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emergency movie box office earning stands at ₹14.40 crore after day 7 collection. The movie earned an estimated ₹2.5 crore on day 1, which is nearly 44% lesser than the opening day collection of her movie Judgementall Hai Kya released in 2019.

Emergency Box Office collection day 7 Emergency movie box office collectin day 7 stood at ₹1.00 crore. The political drama has earned an estimated ₹17.15 crore worldwide and ₹15.85 crore (India gross). Its overseas collection stood at ₹1.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie was released on January 15, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emergency vs Judgemental Hai Kya Judgmentall Hai Kya was released in 2019 and received mix reaction from the audience and the critics. The movie earned an estimated ₹4.50 crore on opening day, which is nearly 44% more than Kangana Ranaut's recent movie.

Movie numbers Emergency Judgementall Hai Kya First day collection ₹ 2.5 crore ₹ 4.50 crore Second day ₹ 3.6 crore ₹ 7.50 crore Third day (Sunday) ₹ 4.25 crore ₹ 8 crore

About Emergency movie Kangana Ranaut's movie, in which she has also worked as a director and producer, revolves around former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi and the Emergency months. Ranaut is in the role of Gandhi. The period political drama also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. The movie was scheduled for release in October last year but hit the movie screens after much delay on January 17.