Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer slump, earns 44% lesser than Judgementall Hai Kya

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer slump, earns 44% lesser than Judgementall Hai Kya

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut's film earned 14.40 crore by day 7, struggling at the box office compared to her 2019 film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: After a disappointing opening day collection, Kangana Ranaut's film is losing track

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut is failing to make a mark on movie theatres. Emergency movie struggled to earn in eight digits throughout the day, but managed to earn 1 crore at the end, as per Sacnilk data.

Emergency movie box office earning stands at 14.40 crore after day 7 collection. The movie earned an estimated 2.5 crore on day 1, which is nearly 44% lesser than the opening day collection of her movie Judgementall Hai Kya released in 2019.

Emergency Box Office collection day 7

Emergency movie box office collectin day 7 stood at 1.00 crore. The political drama has earned an estimated 17.15 crore worldwide and 15.85 crore (India gross). Its overseas collection stood at 1.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie was released on January 15, 2025.

Emergency vs Judgemental Hai Kya

Judgmentall Hai Kya was released in 2019 and received mix reaction from the audience and the critics. The movie earned an estimated 4.50 crore on opening day, which is nearly 44% more than Kangana Ranaut's recent movie.

Movie numbersEmergency Judgementall Hai Kya
First day collection 2.5 crore 4.50 crore
Second day 3.6 crore 7.50 crore
Third day (Sunday) 4.25 crore 8 crore

About Emergency movie

Kangana Ranaut's movie, in which she has also worked as a director and producer, revolves around former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi and the Emergency months. Ranaut is in the role of Gandhi. The period political drama also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. The movie was scheduled for release in October last year but hit the movie screens after much delay on January 17.

"Emergency", which faced release delays, censor issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts, released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial "Azaad", starring debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.