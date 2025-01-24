Emergency Box Office Collection Day 8: On the first day of the second week, Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' underperformed to the lowest at the box office since its launch and earned just ₹27 lakh (India net) till 9.20 pm, according to trade tracker website, Sacnilk.com.

With ₹27 lakh earned on Friday, Kangana Ranaut's movie earned a total of ₹14.57 crore (India net). On Friday, Emergency had an overall 7.95 percent Hindi occupancy at the silver screen.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 8: Following the slowdown in earnings in the past couple of days, the movie has not gained any momentum at the box office, and the excitement for the film among the audience is fading away, too.

On Thursday, the movie did a business of ₹90 lakhs, lowest since opening and on eighth day of the release, the movie earned ₹27 lakh till 9.20 pm, reported Sacnilk.com.

Compared to her previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, that earned ₹7.28 crore in total, Emergency has done much better till now.

However, Manikarnika Films Production took to X and claimed Emergency earned ₹16.61 crore at the box office. It wrote on X, “#Emergency is dominating the box office, winning hearts and sparking crucial conversations. The must-watch of this Republic Day weekend! 🚨#EmergencyInCinemas BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW"

About the movie: Cast Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.