Emergency Box Office Collection Day 8: Kangana Ranaut’s movie sees slow business on second week, mints THIS amount

Updated24 Jan 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 8: After a disappointing opening day collection, Kangana Ranaut’s film underperformed to the lowest at the box office on Friday. (Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 8: On the first day of the second week, Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' underperformed to the lowest at the box office since its launch and earned just 27 lakh (India net) till 9.20 pm, according to trade tracker website, Sacnilk.com.

With 27 lakh earned on Friday, Kangana Ranaut's movie earned a total of 14.57 crore (India net). On Friday, Emergency had an overall 7.95 percent Hindi occupancy at the silver screen.

Following the slowdown in earnings in the past couple of days, the movie has not gained any momentum at the box office, and the excitement for the film among the audience is fading away, too.

On Thursday, the movie did a business of 90 lakhs, lowest since opening and on eighth day of the release, the movie earned 27 lakh till 9.20 pm, reported Sacnilk.com.

Compared to her previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, that earned 7.28 crore in total, Emergency has done much better till now.

However, Manikarnika Films Production took to X and claimed Emergency earned 16.61 crore at the box office. It wrote on X, “#Emergency is dominating the box office, winning hearts and sparking crucial conversations. The must-watch of this Republic Day weekend! 🚨#EmergencyInCinemas BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW"

About the movie: Cast

Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

About the movie: Plot

Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister of Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana Ranaut and is set in 1975 period of emergency. The movie was released amid state-wide protests in Punjab and was thus not screened across most theatres in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 09:35 PM IST
