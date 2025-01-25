Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: Kangana Ranaut’s movie sees a jump in business on Saturday, mints THIS amount

  • Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: With 85 lakh earned on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency earned a total of 15.55 crore (India net).

Updated25 Jan 2025, 11:37 PM IST
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: On Friday, Emergency had an overall 17.89 percent Hindi occupancy at the silver screen.(Screengrab from YouTube/ Zee Music Company)

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: On the second day of the second week, Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' saw a business growing after days of underperforming at the box office. The movie earned 85 lakhs (India net) on its ninth day, as per early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.com.

With 85 lakh earned on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency earned a total of 15.55 crore (India net). On Saturday, Emergency had an overall 17.89 percent Hindi occupancy at the silver screen.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9:

Following the slowdown in earnings in the past couple of days, the movie has gained some momentum at the box office, and the excitement for the film among the audience, too.

On Thursday, the movie did a business of 90 lakhs, lowest since opening and on eighth day of the release, the movie earned 40 lakh, reported Sacnilk.com.

Compared to her previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, that earned 7.28 crore in total, Emergency has done much better till now.

However, Manikarnika Films Production took to X and claimed Emergency earned 16.61 crore at the box office. It wrote on X, “#Emergency is dominating the box office, winning hearts and sparking crucial conversations. The must-watch of this Republic Day weekend! 🚨#EmergencyInCinemas BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW"

About the movie: Cast

Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

About the movie: Plot

Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister of Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana Ranaut and is set in 1975 period of emergency. The movie was released amid state-wide protests in Punjab and was thus not screened across most theatres in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:37 PM IST
