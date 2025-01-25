Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: Kangana Ranaut’s movie sees a jump in business on Saturday, mints THIS amount

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: On the second day of the second week, Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' saw a business growing after days of underperforming at the box office. The movie earned ₹85 lakhs (India net) on its ninth day, as per early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.com.

With ₹85 lakh earned on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency earned a total of ₹15.55 crore (India net). On Saturday, Emergency had an overall 17.89 percent Hindi occupancy at the silver screen.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 9: Following the slowdown in earnings in the past couple of days, the movie has gained some momentum at the box office, and the excitement for the film among the audience, too.

Compared to her previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, that earned ₹7.28 crore in total, Emergency has done much better till now.

However, Manikarnika Films Production took to X and claimed Emergency earned ₹16.61 crore at the box office. It wrote on X, “#Emergency is dominating the box office, winning hearts and sparking crucial conversations. The must-watch of this Republic Day weekend! 🚨#EmergencyInCinemas BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW"

About the movie: Cast Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

About the movie: Plot Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister of Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana Ranaut and is set in 1975 period of emergency. The movie was released amid state-wide protests in Punjab and was thus not screened across most theatres in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.