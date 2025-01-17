Emergency Box Office collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's much anticipated political drama ‘Emergency’ finally hit the big screens on Friday, January 17. Although the film's trailer had generated a lot of excitement, the movie made a slow start at the Box Office.

But at the same time, Emergency movie's Box Office collection turned out to be higher than what experts had predicted for the opening day.

Emergency Box Office collection Day 1 The Kangana Ranaut movie earned ₹2.35 crore India net on Friday, January 17, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures are roughly 36 per cent higher as compared to what experts had predicted.

Box office experts, including Pinkvilla, had predicted that 'Emergency' would make an earning of around ₹1.50- ₹2 crore on the opening day.

Meanwhile Ajay Devgn starrer Azaad, which also hit the screens on Friday, January 17, earned ₹1.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

More about Emergency Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has drawn significant attention due to its political narrative focused on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime. Despite a relatively understated promotional campaign, the film heavily depends on Kangana's star power to draw audiences to the theatres.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the ‘Emergency’ movie also features Anupam Kher(Jayaprakash Narayan), Shreyas Talpade(Atal Bihari Vajpayee), Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman(Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw), Adhir Bhat(Feroze Gandhi) and Vishak Nair (Sanjay Gandhi) in key roles.

Emergency review Despite Kangana Ranaut's powerful presence, netizens seem to have mixed reactions to the ‘Emergency’ movie. While some acclaimed ‘Emergency’ as a masterpiece by Kangana Ranaut and praised Anupam Kher as the soul of the movie, others have pointed out how the film has become a Indira Gandhi biopic instead of focusing on the 1975 Emergency.

One X user praised Kangana Ranaut's direction, and added that the film was a masterpiece. The user further claimed that it was “one of the best films in a long time.”

Another user claimed the movie was an average one. “The movie is good but caters more to the classics and less to mass entertainment audiences,” the user posted on X.

A third user stated that ‘Emergency' movie did not ‘feel complete’.