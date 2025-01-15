Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman on Wednesday shared his look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw from the movie ‘Emergency’. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film is set to release on January 17 after facing repeated delays due to pending CBFC certification.

In his Instagram post, Soman shared a photo of his look from Emergency and shared that he was “playing India’s greatest soldier”, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw.

“Emergency ! A legendary story brought to life like never before,” wrote Milind Soman in his post.

Milind Soman shares Emergency look | Watch video

“Great honour, great privilege to play this character. I am very happy to be a part of this movie emergency,” said Milind Soman in the video shared on the post. He also shed light upon some interesting scenes with Kangana Ranaut.

Watched a lot of interviews of FM Manekshaw: Milind Soman Shedding light upon how he prepared for the role and know FM Sam Manekshaw in a better way, Milind Soman said that he had watched a lot of interviews of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Praising Kangana Ranaut for her vision as a director, Milind Soman said, “she knows what she wants in the movie and how the film Emergency to appear”.

Emergency movie release The movie was set to be released in movie theatres on September 6, 2024. However, the release date was postponed because of pending approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film also erupted a controversy after it was alleged that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

"Emergency" delves into the 21-months of emergency that lasted from 1975 to 1977 under the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi.