As Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' hits theatres, netizens are buzzing with opinions. While some hail her performance as Indira Gandhi and the film's integrity, others critique its box office turnout. Explore the mixed reactions to this ambitious portrayal of a turbulent chapter in Indian history.

As Kangana Ranaut's Emergency finally makes it to theatres on Friday, January 17, netizens said it 'deserves all the praise'. Social media users even said: 'Kangana is Indira', in reference to the famous 'India is Indira. Indira is India.'

The film had to go through thorough scrutiny, delaying its release by nearly six months after it ran into trouble obtaining the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Here's how netizens reacted: "Kangana Ranaut has done it again with Emergency Movie! As both a director & an actor, she absolutely shined delivering a film that's honest & full of integrity. This one truly deserves all the praise!" a user said.

“So happy for the entire #EmergencyMovie TEAM!" said another user.

“It's so beautiful when the extraordinary effort you put in to do innovative technical work, filmmaking, acting, historical accuracy is appreciated by the audience & critics," a user said.

"One of the best films in a long time. Kangana Ranaut is outstanding as both director and actor.! Kangana is Indira !!!" hailed a fan.

"Huge congratulations to the entire team" Producer Shaailesh Singh's about Emergency," said a user

However, several users claimed that the theaters were empty and no one was watching the film.

"Kangana's film is releasing today...But "emergency" conditions continue at the theater," a user quipped.

“Almost 3 people are here to watch. Emergency movie in 110 rs I don't know why people are not coming," another added.

Emergency: Plot The movie spotlights one of the most controversial and significant periods in contemporary Indian history. Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's story takes us back to a time of immense political and social upheaval.

It focuses on then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she steers through the 21-month Emergency—a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.

Emergency: Cast In the movie, based on the 1975 Emergency in India, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Indira Gandhi, while Anupam Kher portrays the role of leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

Bhumika Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik also play key roles in the film.