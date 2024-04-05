‘Sir EMI available?’: Netizens react as Blinkit announces PlayStation 5 delivery in 10 minutes
Indian quick-commerce company Blinkit on Friday, April 5, announced that it will deliver the all-new Sony PlayStation 5 slim editions and controllers to its customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Indian quick-commerce company Blinkit on Friday, April 5, announced that it will deliver the all-new Sony PlayStation 5 slim editions and controllers to its customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message