Indian quick-commerce company Blinkit on Friday, April 5, announced that it will deliver the all-new Sony PlayStation 5 slim editions and controllers to its customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The PlayStation 5 is already out of stock in Bengaluru.

Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on X, "We're live! Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can now get the all-new PlayStation® 5 Slim editions and controllers delivered in 10 minutes! (SIC)."

The company, founded in December 2013, has gained popularity for its rapid delivery of groceries and essentials online, often completing orders within just 10 minutes. The introduction of this new initiative has captured the attention of the public, with people expressing their views and opinions through comments on social media posts.

While the PlayStation 5 Slim is available for ₹54,000 in India, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) costs ₹44,990.

Check some reactions here: A user Deepak Chugh posted on X, “Why some one needs Play station in 10 mins? What is use case here?"

One commented, ‘Sir EMI available?’

Another user commented, "playstation to le lu par dost kahan se lau sath khelne wale (sic)"

One more X user, Dhawal Jain wrote, “Bas ab Paisa hi chahiye (Sic)"

Abhirup Banerjee, another user, asked, “Hope you have an OTP confirmation based delivery for such expensive products?"

Arshit Singh wrote, "We need 10 mins liquor delivery in Delhi!"

Akash Singh wrote, “Josh josh mai ye bhi aajata agar yaha bhi emi mile."

Someone asked, “Is it just the controller on sale for now?"

Vekay commented, "Delivery in 10 minutes or free?"

Rahul took a jibe and wrote, “Itni to meri salary bhi nhi hai"

Sanskar Gupta commented, “Good one. But don’t understand why would someone need a gaming console delivered in 10 mins? Solution looking for a problem?"

Another asked, "What's the return policy?"

While someone wrote, “Sir Mai order karta hu aap mujhe fund kardo."

