Emirates employee rewarded with Omega watch after 20 years; netizens react, ‘Should have been gold Rolex’

Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East and one of the two flag carriers of the UAE, is renowned for its premium services — from private first-class suites and gourmet meals to luxury toiletries. But it’s not just customers who benefit from the airline’s offerings; employees too enjoy perks such as a tax-free salary, discounted air travel, and milestone rewards.

A video now going viral underlines one such reward, showing an Emirates employee unpacking the gift he received after completing 20 years of service — an Omega Constellation wristwatch presented in a large orange gift bag, along with a certificate signed by the airline’s chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The employee smiles as he opens the box and proudly holds up the watch, a moment that has sparked widespread discussion on Instagram. While some praised the gesture, others felt the gift fell short of expectations.

“He spent half of his life in Emirates and they just gave a watch? Cringe,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Should have been a gold Rolex. 2 decades is a long time.” On the other hand, many defended the airline, with one pointing out, “This watch costs more than 10k, but at Emirates Airline people get annual bonuses on top of salary.

The company shares massive revenue with staff bonuses offering great perks, flexible work hours, and freedom.” Another explained, “Everyone that's done 20 years gets this. They give you points and you choose a watch. Everyone goes for Omega.”

