Emmy Awards 2025 draw 7.4 million viewers, CBS marks highest ratings since 2021

The 77th Emmy Awards, broadcast on CBS on Sunday night, attracted 7.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched Emmy ceremony since 2021. This figure marks an 8% increase from last year’s audience of 6.9 million, when the awards aired on ABC.

Emmy viewership reaches an all-time high CBS last hosted the Emmys in 2021 — also the year of the previous ratings high — and the return to the network appears to have played a role in the renewed interest.

In addition to its television audience, the event saw a significant boost in online viewership through Paramount+, CBS’s streaming platform. According to Nielsen, live streaming views rose by 76% compared to 2021.

The awards night, which honours excellence in television, was also the first major Emmys held after the resolution of last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes.

That added significance may have contributed to stronger engagement, as fans tuned in to celebrate a full year of scripted television after a period of delays and disruption.

CBS’s strong performance with the Emmys also reflects broader industry trends, where traditional broadcasters are increasingly relying on streaming platforms to expand their reach. Paramount+ has been a key part of that strategy and appears to be delivering results.

While full digital viewership figures are yet to be released, early numbers suggest that blending network broadcasts with strong streaming access may be the way forward for awards shows, many of which have struggled in recent years to maintain relevance with younger audiences.