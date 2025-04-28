Employee accidentally says ‘I love you’ to client; his response will make you smile

We have all experienced an awkward moment where we have said something to someone accidentally and later regretted it. The same happened to an employee when he accidentally blurted out an “I love you” as he ended a call with one of his clients.

However, what could have been an unpleasant incident turned into a heartwarming exchange that made the employee and millions of other Reddit users smile.

The employee, who was left embarrassed after hearing the client giggle before ending the call, later received a heartwarming email from the client.

The subject line of the email, a screenshot of which was shared on popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, simply said “love you”, and carried an emotionally moving note inside.

"It speaks volumes that you can say those words so instinctively, without hesitation," the client wrote to the employee.

“I am glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that,” he said in the email before ending with a line on his professional interest.

Reddit reacts The client's emotionally moving response not only lowered the employee’s embarrassment but also brought in smiles across Reddit.

“Happens more if you are working from home, and your wife/partner n kids are floating about. 99% of people think its funny/endearing or say they’ve done it too. Work in IT contracts/supplier management,” a user wrote.

Another user said that the client was emotionally intelligent.

“That was incredibly kind to break the ice and give such encouraging words. That person is obviously very emotionally intelligent.”

Another said that it made them smile.

“This actually did make me smile.”

“Aww! That was a very good way to address it, and what he says is true! Love this interaction,” another user said.