Employee automates 6-hour job into 1, gets fired; Reddit post on being asked to train replacement goes viral

An employee has sparked an online debate after claiming that their employer eliminated their role following the automation of most of their daily responsibilities, only to ask them to train the person hired to replace them.

The employee is now refusing to help with the handover, raising questions about workplace loyalty, the growing role of automation, job security and whether workers should be expected to train their replacements after being made redundant.

The issue gained traction on social media after a user shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Reddit discussion titled, "My employer is asking me to train the person replacing me after I automated most of my daily tasks. Am I wrong for refusing?"

The post has prompted contrasting reactions, with some users backing the employee's decision not to help the company after losing their job, while others argued that completing a handover is part of professional responsibility, particularly if the employee continues to receive a salary or severance benefits.

Why is the employee refusing to train their replacement? According to the Reddit discussion shared, the employee automated most of their routine daily tasks, apparently making their work more efficient.

However, the employer subsequently decided to eliminate the employee's role and asked them to train the person who would take over their responsibilities.

The request has reportedly not gone down well with the employee, who questioned why they should help the organisation transition to a replacement after the company decided to dispense with their services.

The situation has raised a larger question about whether employees who automate their work risk making their own positions redundant, only to be expected to transfer the efficiencies and knowledge they developed to someone else.

The employee's refusal has also triggered a discussion about whether a company can reasonably expect workers to cooperate with a transition after deciding to let them go.

Reddit users debate whether employees should train their replacements The discussion has divided Reddit users, with several arguing that employees should not be expected to train someone who is taking over their job without receiving additional compensation.

One user questioned the logic of helping an employer replace them, while another suggested that the decision ultimately came down to whether the employee wanted to maintain a professional relationship with the organisation.

"You're getting fired either way, so the question is so you keep the bridge or burn it?" one comment read.

Another user argued that employees should consider the financial implications before refusing the handover.

"Usually layoffs where they ask you to train your replacement offer an incentive. At the very least training someone will give you a few more weeks of paychecks while you look," the user commented.

A similar view was expressed by another Redditor, who said that continuing to work during the transition could provide additional time to search for another job while still receiving a salary.

"Because it lets you keep your job for that much longer," another comment read.

Some users also pointed out that refusing to cooperate could mean losing out on severance benefits or other financial incentives offered as part of a layoff arrangement.

One Redditor shared their personal experience of being laid off and receiving six months of salary and insurance premiums, arguing that such benefits could make a short handover period worthwhile.

Some users say knowledge transfer is part of professional responsibility Others took a different position, arguing that training colleagues and transferring knowledge are normal workplace responsibilities.

One user said that managers and leaders are expected to develop people with similar or better skills, adding that sharing expertise can multiply an employee's contribution.

"Training people to have a similar skill set and talent as you or better is what managers and leaders are supposed to do. That's how you really multiply your efforts and impact," the user wrote.

Another Redditor said employees should consider the colleagues who would continue working with the replacement.

"There are people that you still care about who will be working with your replacement. Do what you can for them, take a clear conscience with you," the comment read.

One commenter suggested that employees could limit the handover to essential information rather than sharing every efficiency or shortcut they had developed.

"Train them enough to get the job done. Keep to yourself any shortcuts or workflows that you created," the user suggested.

Reddit users share experiences of training replacements before layoffs Several users also shared experiences of being asked to recruit or train their replacements before leaving their organisations.

One Redditor said they had hired their own replacement and trained people who would take over their entire department after the company decided to outsource the team to India.

The user said the transition lasted three months and that they eventually left with an exit package.