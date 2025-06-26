Employee earning ₹9 LPA gets ₹16 lakh package offer in Mumbai, but Reddit warns: ‘Don’t even think about it’

A Gurugram professional debated on Reddit after receiving a 16 lakh job offer from a Mumbai startup, up from his current 9 lakh salary. He questioned if the salary suffices for Mumbai's cost of living, sparking mixed responses from users, many advising against the move.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated26 Jun 2025, 09:24 PM IST
AI-generated image used for illustration purposes.
AI-generated image used for illustration purposes.

A Gurugram-based professional sparked a lively debate on Reddit after revealing he had received a lucrative job offer from an early-stage startup in Mumbai. The user, who currently earns 9 lakh per annum, shared that the new role comes with a fixed salary of 16 lakh, along with additional perks such as a joining bonus and equity.

Describing himself as someone with a “pretty low-maintenance lifestyle”, the user said, “I have a cook who handles meals, and I do the cleaning myself.” However, he expressed concern about the cost of living in Mumbai, particularly near the city’s upmarket Nariman Point, where the office is located.

While the role itself sounded exciting, he asked fellow Reddit users if the salary would be enough to maintain a similar standard of living in Mumbai. “How big a lifestyle adjustment should I expect coming from Gurugram? If possible, I’d love to avoid relying on Mumbai local trains and maintain the kind of auto-like comfort and short commute I currently enjoy,” he wrote.

The post quickly went viral, drawing dozens of responses - the majority advising him against the move.

One user commented, “No, you are living a good life in Gurugram, don't get greedy and throw it away for a city like Mumbai. Mumbai is literally an extremely fast and busy city."

Another said, “Don't even think about. Being from Delhi and in Mumbai for 15 years, I would just say don't. Mumbai is a mess. Moreover, considering the number, hike isn't worth.”

A third user weighed in with a more balanced view, saying, “If you love chaos and find your peace in it, then consider coming to Mumbai. Otherwise, I feel Gurgaon has everything that Mumbai has—also cheaper and slower-paced, which I find good.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsTrendsEmployee earning ₹9 LPA gets ₹16 lakh package offer in Mumbai, but Reddit warns: ‘Don’t even think about it’
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.