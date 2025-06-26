Employee earning ₹9 LPA gets ₹16 lakh package offer in Mumbai, but Reddit warns: ‘Don’t even think about it’

A Gurugram-based professional sparked a lively debate on Reddit after revealing he had received a lucrative job offer from an early-stage startup in Mumbai. The user, who currently earns ₹9 lakh per annum, shared that the new role comes with a fixed salary of ₹16 lakh, along with additional perks such as a joining bonus and equity.

Describing himself as someone with a “pretty low-maintenance lifestyle”, the user said, “I have a cook who handles meals, and I do the cleaning myself.” However, he expressed concern about the cost of living in Mumbai, particularly near the city’s upmarket Nariman Point, where the office is located.

While the role itself sounded exciting, he asked fellow Reddit users if the salary would be enough to maintain a similar standard of living in Mumbai. “How big a lifestyle adjustment should I expect coming from Gurugram? If possible, I’d love to avoid relying on Mumbai local trains and maintain the kind of auto-like comfort and short commute I currently enjoy,” he wrote.

The post quickly went viral, drawing dozens of responses - the majority advising him against the move.

One user commented, “No, you are living a good life in Gurugram, don't get greedy and throw it away for a city like Mumbai. Mumbai is literally an extremely fast and busy city."

Another said, “Don't even think about. Being from Delhi and in Mumbai for 15 years, I would just say don't. Mumbai is a mess. Moreover, considering the number, hike isn't worth.”