A recent post on Reddit has sparked discussions about unfair termination practices in toxic workplaces. A user shared their experience of being abruptly fired during their notice period after taking a few days of leave.

The employee had resigned just two months into the job due to a toxic work environment where they were forced to work unpaid overtime. While serving their notice period, they took a couple of leaves, after which HR called and informed them that the company had decided to terminate them immediately. To make matters worse, HR said they would not be issuing any relieving letter or experience certificate.

This left the employee in a difficult position as they had received a 200 per cent salary hike when joining this company. Without proper documentation, their current CTC would be hard to justify in future job interviews, potentially hurting their career prospects.

The employee sought advice on Reddit and users quickly responded with their opinions and suggestions. One user warned, “Happened to my colleague. Don’t lie about this to your next employer. Get this in writing.” Another user suggested checking company policies, stating, “Check if they had such an employment policy to terminate employees if they take a few leaves in the notice period. If they don't, then certainly get a lawyer so they can't terminate you like this. If they had such a policy, still get the lawyer, but it will look very bad that you were terminated in 2 months.”

Others pointed out that proof of employment could still be established in different ways. “Still, you should have their offer letter and bank statement to prove your CTC,” one user noted. Another highlighted potential issues with background verification, stating, “If you have an EPF entry from this org in your PF passbook, then you will need a relieving letter for background verification processes in future companies that you join.”

Some Redditors strongly advised seeking legal counsel despite potential costs. “Don’t worry about spending 50k on a really good lawyer,” one commenter reassured.