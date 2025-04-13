Employee gets publicly criticised after resignation: Netizens react, ‘Sabko paisa chahiye’

A Reddit user shared an incident involving a colleague. A sales colleague accepted a promotion from Coordinator to Supervisor. But, the employee resigned before starting the new role. He got a better job at another hotel.

Advertisement

The company’s Sales Manager and HR Manager publicly criticised him. They called him disloyal and unprofessional. Many others agreed with them.

However, the Reddit user questioned this reaction. They said, if the company could remove staff during downsizing without guilt, why blame an employee for making a smart career move?

Also Read | Zomato’s food delivery COO resigns to pursue other opportunities

“If he hadn’t been performing, and there was downsizing, the company wouldn’t have thought twice before letting him go. They wouldn’t talk about him. They wouldn’t talk about loyalty. They’d just say it was a business decision — and move on. So why is it such a problem when he makes a decision that’s good for him?” the Reddit user wrote.

The post raised an important question: is loyalty expected only from employees and not from companies? The debate received mixed reactions online.

Advertisement

A developer working at an MNC company wrote, “Nothing wrong yaar, company ko join krke hum apne aatma ko bech dete hai kya? (Shall we sell our soul after joining a company?).”

Read More

“Sabko paisa chahiye (everyone needs money), your manager got angry because your colleague was playing a critical part in his day to day,” the user added.

“They are just setting a bad example for professionalism and unwittingly have shown what will happen if and when one resigns,” wrote one social media user.

Another user remarked, “Atleast now he knows he will never regret leaving.”

“He did what he felt was best for himself and his family. You got an opportunity to see how mature your leaders are. He got opportunity to see what it could have been like if he stayed,” came from one user. Advertisement

“Every coin has 2 sides and you just scrached the surface. I'm glad that you understood the scenario and posted respectfully,” the user added.

HR professional replies An HR professional responded, saying public criticism was wrong. Such matters should be handled privately. They explained that many companies would offer new salaries after three months to avoid such issues.

The HR also warned that frequent job-switching before joining new roles could hurt the employee’s future. Background checks might reveal this pattern.