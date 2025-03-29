Employee gets ‘punished’ after addressing CEO by name; social media now calls her ‘loser’; here’s why

A workplace incident has surfaced on the social media platform Reddit, where the CEO of a company punished one of her employees for not addressing her as 'ma'am' in a school-style punishment.

According to a post on the platform, a person claimed that the CEO made the employee write, "I will not call you by your name” 100 times on paper and share it on the company's WhatsApp group.

“She made the senior write ‘I will not call you by your name’ a 100 times. Yes the school wali punishment,” the post read.

“The senior wrote it on a paper and submitted it to the CEO by the EOD,” it added.

The person also claimed that she was not ever warned for not addressing the CEO as ‘ma'am’ and she was acknowledging the CEO by her name for the last one year.

“She could've warned her privately also,” the user said.

Check the Reddit post here:

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares 12 simple tips for workplace kindness, check list here

Here's the screenshot of the chat:

Screenshot of WhatsApp chat between Redditor and friend

Also Read | The trouble with too much empathy at the workplace

Here's how netizens reacted: While LiveMint could not verify the authenticity of the post, it garnered strong reactions on social media.

"In India I've seen that calling your seniors Sir or Madam is very much the standard," one of the users wrote under the post. “Our 'saheb' mentality has remained intact even though the Brits were out since 1947.”

Another one said, “I would have written 'I Quit' once.”

However, a user said the employee deserved it because they didn't take a stand for themselves. “Losers who can’t even stand up for themselves deserves this…”

Some also shared similar incidents at other companies.

"The company where my boyfriend works at - this senior would not approve leaves unless the mail addresses her as 'ma'am'," one person wrote.

Netizens also asked the user to reveal the name of the company.

"Name the company, India wants to know," one netizen said.

"Share the name of the company so we can avoid," another one said.