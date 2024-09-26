Employee gets terminated, forced to pay for experience letter; social media reacts

A Project Manager alleges unfair treatment after being terminated while dealing with health issues. Despite requests for leave and an early resignation, the company allegedly refused, leading to financial demands and threats. He seeks advice online amidst feelings of being trapped by his situation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
(Pixabay)

A Project Manager has come forward with allegations against his former company after being terminated under troubling circumstances. Having worked for over eight months, the employee claims that the work pressure became too intense over time, despite being given a raise.

The situation worsened when he was diagnosed with fatty liver, followed by a case of chickenpox. Because of these health setbacks, he requested three days of leave, which his CEO denied, asking him to work from home instead. Due to his condition, he only partially supported his team.

Realising his need for rest, the employee submitted his resignation due to medical reasons, requesting an early release after one month. However, the company's management, particularly the CEO, allegedly refused to accept the resignation and insisted he continue working.

Shortly after, the employee met with an accident and sustained a hand injury, further affecting his ability to work. Despite adding this new injury to his resignation request, the company allegedly still refused his plea for early release, showing no concern for his condition.

Following two days of leave to recover, the company allegedly sent a termination email and threatened to report him as having left improperly during the background verification process (BGV). Allegedly, They also demanded that he pay three months' salary to receive his experience certificate, leaving the employee in a difficult situation.

The Project Manager, in a Reddit post, is now seeking advice on how to handle this matter as he feels trapped between medical challenges, unfair treatment and the financial demand for his experience letter.

Reddit users react

“Consult a good lawyer. If you are in Bengaluru, Prime Legal are good lawyers that had helped me with some legal issues,” replied one user.

“Walk in with chickenpox to the CEOs cabin and be escorted out with whatever your demand is,” wrote another in apparent sarcasm.

“There is nothing like company did not accept resignation. Once you send the email it’s done. You can take it back if they allow you but once you tell them you have leave they can’t deny that right to you,” posted another user.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
