Employee in Gurugram lost job offer after revealing next employer, says ‘lesson learned’

A professional who spent nearly five years at a previous company has shared a cautionary story online after a job move unexpectedly collapsed. The individual said their offer from a new employer was allegedly withdrawn soon after they revealed the company’s name during a resignation discussion.

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Posting on Reddit, the professional said they had worked at their former organisation for more than four years and had generally had a positive experience. However, towards the end of their tenure, they felt their contributions were not adequately recognised, and their salary had fallen behind industry standards.

“Told my boss where I was going next. Offer got rescinded soon after,” the Redditor wrote.

The employee explained that after securing a new role, they submitted their resignation and informed their skip-level manager about the company they planned to join.

“I worked at my previous company for 4.5+ years. Most of it was fine, but towards the end I felt the respect and recognition were missing, and my pay had fallen behind the market. So I started looking. I got an offer and resigned. During the discussion I made the mistake of telling my skip-level boss which company I was joining,” the user wrote.

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Boss warned of alleged ‘no-poach agreement’ According to the Reddit post, the manager cautioned the employee against joining the new organisation, claiming the two companies had a “no-poach agreement”.

Concerned about the warning, the employee said they reached out to the chief executive of the new company to verify the claim. The CEO reportedly assured them that no such restriction applied to their position.

However, the situation soon changed.

“A few days later the offer was rescinded. No explanation, but the timing was pretty clear. I didn’t take my resignation back and eventually found another job, but it’s in Mumbai. After almost a decade in Gurgaon, the move is tough,” the individual recalled.

Reflecting on the experience, the employee concluded: “I just wish I hadn’t told him where I was going. Lesson learned.”

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Online reactions and advice from users One commenter wrote, “Rookie mistake by an experienced individual. That's new. But it happens. Also, all the best for Mumbai. You're gonna need it, bud. Happy House Hunting.”

Another user, who said they were planning a job change soon, expressed uncertainty after reading the post: “I'm a fresher looking to switch in a few months. After reading this post, I'm confused about what to say when resigning and what to say if they ask about the next company. Also, what should be my reply to colleagues forcing me to tell them the company name?”

Some users suggested keeping resignation explanations vague.

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“Management is never a friend. If I were you, I’d just cite personal reasons while resigning and, if prodded, say I’m taking a short break to recharge. Simple. No need to get into where you’re going next,” one commenter wrote.

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Another person shared their own experience of resigning for the first time, advising employees to remain cautious while discussing their next move.

“Fresher here, gave my first resignation a month back. I gave the most generic reason, and they kept pushing for more details, but I kept repeating the same thing. And never give the company name ever, no matter what. Even if it's your boss or colleagues, just say you can check my LinkedIn after I join there, repeat this line like a robot. And another thing I learnt is that, even when you fill out the exit form (oral and/or written), give the most generic answers. Don't ever say that my salary was low, that's why I am switching, my manager/any colleague was a bi**h, this thing was the problem in this company, you can improve this and that, never. You're leaving anyway, so saying all of this will have no impact on your life, but it could definitely backfire on you. And yes, take help from ChatGPT, it was quite helpful for me.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.