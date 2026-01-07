Employee sends email after work hours, gets apology from boss; internet reacts: ‘He is definitely not Indian’

A post on social media has reignited debate around global workplace cultures after a user claimed his employer in the Netherlands apologised to him for sending a work-related email early in the morning.

The incident, shared on X, described how a routine email sent at 6 am raised red flags within the organisation. Instead of being praised for early responsiveness, the employee said the message prompted management to check whether he was under undue work pressure or felt obliged to work beyond normal hours.

According to the user, the company scheduled a meeting soon after the email was sent to understand if work expectations were affecting his well-being. During the discussion, the management reportedly expressed concern and apologised in case their work culture or demands had made him feel the need to be available outside standard office hours.

“First time I sent a work email at 6AM in the Netherlands, they called a meeting to discuss whether I was experiencing unnecessary work pressure of any kind, and they apologised if they gave me that impression,” the user wrote on X.

The comment was made in response to a Reddit discussion where another employee working in the Netherlands alleged that his American manager had attempted to formally reprimand him for logging off at 5 pm and refusing to work beyond scheduled hours.

The post quickly gained traction, becoming part of a wider online conversation comparing workplace expectations in Europe and the United States. Many users pointed out that in several European countries, working long hours is often viewed as a sign of poor management rather than dedication.

In Dutch workplace culture, employees are generally discouraged from working overtime unless absolutely necessary, and availability outside office hours can raise concerns about stress or burnout rather than commitment.

The viral post drew responses from users across the globe, many sharing similar experiences.

“By now, many should know that working is not a EU thing,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Started working in September and forgot to take leave that year because I really did not need it. They compulsorily put me on 2 weeks paid leave before the year ended.”

A third user said, “Reading this after spending extra time at work to close an alert. Americans really need a better work-life balance. But have you been to South Korea?”

Sharing a similar perspective from another European country, one commenter from Belgium added, “Same here on Belgium. Perhaps the managers will work an extra 15 or 30 minutes here and there, but you can easily clock out at the exact time it takes for the 40 hours they pay you. It's considered indeed bad management if your employees are constantly working overtime.”