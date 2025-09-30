Employee targeted with secret bad review, forced 1-month exit – Here's how firm agreed to pay 3-month severance package

A lawyer shared that an employee, who was ambushed with a secret negative rating and denied an increment, left the company with thrice the severance the management had offered.

In a viral post on Reddit, the lawyer stated that management attempted to force the employee to exit within one month.

“They fought back using their own HR policies and the threat of a corporate governance complaint. They folded and settled for a 3-month severance package with a clean exit,” the lawyer said.

Here's how: The lawyer shared the strategy from the employee's case, which resulted in a significant win. The post stated that the lesson behind the case is powerful for any employee who feels they are being cornered.

However, the lawyer said that the advice is only educational and not legal.

“An employee was targeted with a secret bad review and denied an increment. Their initial offer was to leave with just one month's pay,” the viral Reddit post read.

Use the company's legal constitution against them: The lawyer suggested that instead of just fighting an HR battle, build a case based on internal policies (Grievance Redressal, Human Rights) and prepare to escalate it by using their Articles of Association (AOA)

“The argument was that their actions were a failure of ‘proper management,’” the post shared, highlighting that it shifted the fight from HR to a potential corporate governance issue, which their legal team took very seriously.

“Faced with a well-documented case and the threat of a formal complaint to their own Board, they settled,” the lawyer said.

The lesson According to the lawyer, a company's first settlement offer is just a starting point.

“Know your rights, use their own rulebook against them, and don't be afraid to professionally push back. Even without a long court battle, you can force a much fairer outcome,” the viral post read.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were impressed by the viral post and said that usually, people do not fight back, thinking that the battle will go to court.

“…they don't want to go to court and make it messy. But this way is better to get upper hand during negotiations. Win win for both employer and employee. But legal advice is the key in these types of scenarios,” a user said.